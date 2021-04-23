Google’s doodle celebrates our day with the letter that identifies us | Technology

Today is Spanish Language Day and the Google doodle commemorates it with the Ñ, our best-known letter.

Today, April 23, several days are celebrated that have a lot to do. On the one hand, it is International Book Day, which is commemorated on this date after the deaths of Miguel de Cervantes, William Shakespeare and the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, but It is also Spanish Language Day at the United Nations and Google has decided to honor it.

On this day, the bookstores are usually filled with citizens who take advantage of the discounts and celebrate the party by buying a book. But there are also other ways of drawing attention to the date and Google has dedicated their doodle of the day to our language, which you can access by simply entering its main page.

As soon as you access, on the tab where the search terms are entered you can see how They have changed the Google logo to add the virgulilla de la eñe (~) and various colors. Clicking on it leads to the search for the letter Ñ.

This day was set at the United Nations in 2010 as a tribute to one of the six official languages ​​they work with and the date was chosen to commemorate the death of Miguel de Cervantes, the author who wrote the best-known novel in our language: Don Quixote de la Mancha.

The letter eñe is used in more than 15,000 words and was born as a way to save language by serving to shorten words that normally came from Latin and in which there was the double ene. In this way, only one character was used when writing with the spelling sign of the virgulilla over the N.

In 9to5Google they report that the Google doodle that we can see has been designed by the artist Min, who has been inspired by the usual colors in the flags of Spanish-speaking countries and the letter eñe. As you can see, the result is beautiful and serves to honor the language we use every day of our lives around the world.