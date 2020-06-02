While we are still waiting for the official presentation of the call by many “Xiaomi Chromecast”, a Google dongle has just been leaked It would have the new Android TV interface and would come with a remote control. The images, obtained by XDA Developers from a supposed promotional video, not only show us the design of this future device, but also its interface.

Recall that almost three months ago the rumors about the successor to the Chromecast Ultra began and already then it was pointed to those two important developments (Android TV and remote control). In addition, in early May, there was already talk of the possibility that Android TV completely renew its interface and change its name to Google TV ahead of the launch of this new device.

Code name “Sabrina” and integration with Nest

The first rumors about the second generation of Chromecast Ultra pointed to a design very similar to Chromecast 3 and a greater independence of the mobile, which would be given by the Android TV operating system and the possibility of installing applications and games directly on the HDMI dongle and controlling it through its remote control. All this, with an eye towards one of its biggest rivals: the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Now, according to XDA, Google is preparing to launch this device in summer, taking advantage of the presentation of a new mobile phone. The successor to the Chromecast Ultra would come with a dedicated remote control, on-board Android TV software, and a look similar to Google’s current Chromecast, albeit somewhat more oval. This future dongle, at the moment, has the code name “Sabrina”, but it is speculated that it could be launched under the Google brand Nest.

Although XDA warns that the video is a few months old and the final design could be different, the images show us that future Google dongle, which in addition to having a more oval shape, would be available in three colors common in the company’s product range: white, black and pink. As for the remote control, you can see its upper half and some of its controls, including the rumored Google Assistant button. It appears in plain white, but there could be other colors to match the design of the dongle.

The images also show the new Android TV user interface focused on Google content. We can see a list of TV shows and movies at the bottom, and in the middle, an automatic carousel of recommended titles along with the service provider that offers the content. It is also appreciated how Android TV will be able to show alerts from security cameras and other Google Nest equipment, something that is already possible on smart screens with the Google Assistant.

