         Google’s augmented reality allows you to explore the human body

In recent weeks the augmented reality of google search It has become very popular, since it allows us to have a zoo at home thanks to its 3D animals. This feature now extends augmented reality objects.

Now you can discover how is the body inside, small organisms like cells, along with more types of objects and news.

A journey through the human body

Google has partnered with Biodigital so that we can explore the human body through the augmented reality. They have included 3D modeling of 11 systems of the human body, such as the circulatory system, the bone system, the muscular system or the gastrointestinal system, among others. You just have to find a system of the human body and click on “View in 3D”.

Expand your microscopic world

To allow us to understand what the small organisms that are part of us, such as cells, are like, Google has also partnered with Visual Body to create 3D models of augmented reality from animal, plant and bacteria cells, including some of its key organelles. We can approach with the mobile to see in detail the parts of each microorganism.

A museum in your house

They have also added new objects to turn our house into a museum. In addition to Apollo 11, we can now see Neil Armstrong’s life-size spacesuit or enter the Chauvet Cave to discover some of the most important and oldest cave paintings in the world.

Explore, record and share

Finally, Google’s augmented reality now allows us to record our augmented reality experience and share it with our friends, and discover new related 3D models.

