Google would update support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The expectation around the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones is growing, but we may still have several news to discover. For example, Google would present a new version of wireless charger –and support— Pixel Stand. This would come with a renewed aesthetic to accompany the design of the mobiles and would incorporate fans to dissipate heat.

The novelty was discovered by 9to5Google, after reviewing the code of the beta 2 of Android 12. According to the report, the new version of the support with wireless charging could be sold simultaneously with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Logically, there are still no leaked photos or designs of the supposed new device, but the analysis would reveal interesting functions.

While no clues were found about what power output the hypothetical new Pixel Stand would have, the inclusion of fans would suggest that the charging base would offer something more than the 10W of the original version. However, it is nothing more than speculation.

What was found was a variety of profiles that would modify the operation of the fans. In this way, they could be speed up, brake or stop according to different actions to be carried out. For example, when using the voice command ‘Hey Google’, the fans would reduce their running speed to better recognize user commands.

The Pixel Stand support would be renewed along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The first version of the Pixel Stand was launched in 2018 alongside the Pixel 3 line of smartphones. In addition to functioning as a stand and wireless charger, the device allowed interaction with some smart functions. In addition, with the passage of time and the renewal of the Pixel family, it was adopting new features to stay current.

According to 9to5Google, the new version appears under the codename ‘Luxuryliner’, when the original edition was known as ‘Dreamliner’. This would mean that Google would keep the device under the name Pixel Stand, and would not be promoted as an item belonging to a new or different product family.

Finally, the apparent new accessory for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would allow manually switch between different charging modes. Users could choose between “Auto”, “Quiet”, and “Power Boost”. The latter would provide a much faster load and would require greater operation of the integrated fans.

