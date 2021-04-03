Google would release its own processor with the new Pixel 6, and would do without Qualcomm | Technology

Google would take a step forward with its next mobile phone launches, by betting on its own processor, and we offer you the first details.

Interesting changes are coming regarding processors in the Google ecosystem, specifically in the smart mobile phone market niche, and it is that after many years where the different Pixel devices have opted for a Qualcomm processor, the new mobile launches that are They hope this year will offer a radical change.

As advanced from 9to5google, the two phones that Google plans to launch in 2021, specifically the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a, they would arrive with the processor Google Silicon 101 (GS101), so Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors would no longer be used, now betting on their own design, in the style of what Apple has done recently and following the trend set by the industry in recent years.

Google’s own processor, internally called “Whitechapel”, is part of one of the investments announced by Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, last year, and it is not the first time we have heard that Google is leaving. to enter the market with its own processor.

This new Google’s own processor would bet on ARM architecture, not only for the aforementioned future phones, but also for Chromebooks that are released during the next few seasons.

On the other hand, from XDA they add that this new processor would have a configuration of three clusters with a TPU for machine learning applications, and that it would also present an integrated security chip, similar to the Titan M.

Within the leaked documentation, references to “Slider” have also been found, which would be related to the Samsung Exynos. It is speculated that Mountain View would be developing this new processor with Samsung’s large-scale semiconductor integration system (SLSI).

From the time you wake up to the time you go to bed, it will probably not be 15 minutes without you using a Google product or service. Believe it or not, Google controls your life.

They comment that they have also found references to “Raven” and “Oriole”, and as usual, these names are for projects for future releases, specifically for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a. The Pixel 6 is expected to launch in the latter part of the year, while the Pixel 5a arrives during the second or third quarter.

Google would have an advantage by betting on its own processors, not only in freedom, but also having more control over the hardware of all the devices they launch, and they could find even greater optimization as do other large technology companies that already have their own established processors. in the market.