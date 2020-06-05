The privacy of our data on the internet is something that worries us more and more, and this is a good sign, since we are increasingly aware of all the information we transfer to internet services and social networks, which, sometimes , it would be more convenient for us to stay for ourselves.

Google is surely one of the companies that knows the most about us, and may even know a little more than it seems, since the American company is facing a possible $ 5 billion fine for tracking the use that we give users in incognito mode.

Google Chrome, like many other browsers, has a private mode that has been given the name “incognito mode” and in which, a priori, we are sure that we are Browsing privately, without Google “seeing” what we do. That is, without registering these visits in the history, or saving forms or cookies from the websites we visit. This is what it says when we enter this mode:

“Now you can browse privately. No one else using this device will see your activity, but your downloads and bookmarks will be saved. It is possible that your activity is still visible to the websites you visit, your company or educational center or your Internet service provider ”

Reading this, we would all think that except for those exceptions, there is no one else who can know what we have sought and what we have not. However, it seems that Google continues to collect our browsing data in incognito mode through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and other applications. And this is a pretty serious thing, which is why some users have collectively sued the American company.

According to the lawsuit, this collection of user data puts at risk “more intimate and potentially embarrassing things” that users seek in incognito mode, and according to these Google “can not continue to participate in the collection of covert and unauthorized data”, something that seems totally logical to us. Although, it must be said that the American company, far from it has proclaimed his guilt, but, as expected, will defend himself in a trial to try to prove his innocence in this case.

According to the class action, Google would have information on the activity in incognito mode of the users who They have been using Chrome since June 1, 2016. And, yes, there is talk of US users, not from other areas, but we do not know if this responds to any specific reason. For now, we will have to wait for the trial to be resolved to know if Google is guilty of doing this or not, since a simple accusation is of no use until it goes through a court.

