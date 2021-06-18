Google would be working on a system to make finding lost devices much easier | Technology

Losing your mobile may be a thing of the past and Google would be working on a system capable of finding devices more quickly and comfortably.

The most normal thing after losing a mobile is simply regretting the situation, the recovery of phones is usually an arduous task and with little chance of success. This situation has not changed much over the years and in the middle of 2021 we continue to find family or friends who have irretrievably lost their devices.

Google wants to end this situation and for this they would be working on a tracking or recovery system with a similar operation to Apple’s “Find My”. And, is that, this new system would use the different Android phones around the world to help locate a lost device. These teams would act as connection and positioning beacons.

All this has been discovered thanks to the work of XDA to investigate the source code of the latest version of Google Play Services. In their search for news they have come across a series of lines that indicate or imply Google’s intention to use Android terminals as position points.

Google has not confirmed anything at the moment and it is possible that they will not do it until the system is completely ready, although there is also the possibility that it will never be carried out. But the truth is that it would be strange that Google does not bet on something so useful and that terminals with iOS have for several generations.

Apple tracking device that allows you to locate your objects through the Find app on your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, use ultra-wideband technology to locate with centimeter precision.

The only thing we can do is wait and see if Google’s proposal ends up being a reality. They may be saving the surprises for the presentation of Android 12 in a stable way in autumn of this year along with the new Google Pixel terminals. Be that as it may, we hope it reaches Android devices and thus avoid scares when returning home and not noticing the mobile phone in your pocket.