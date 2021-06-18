Google would be developing its own network ‘Find My’ for Android

Google could be preparing its own network to find devices and accessories through any Android mobile. It is a feature very similar to Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, which allows you to find products, even if they do not have an internet connection, thanks to the help of millions of users.

According to XDA Developers, the latest beta version of the “Google Play Services” app has new lines in its source code that suggest an upcoming launch of a ‘Search’ network on Android. The network would use Google services to locate devices from anywhere in the world thanks to the help of other users.

At the moment, Google has not confirmed anything in this regard. The Search Network in Android is a great idea if we take into account the large number of devices that work under the operating system of the Mountain View firm. According to the company, there are more than 3 billion Android phones. Most of these products include Google services. Therefore, the Android search network would be extremely extensive and would give an opportunity to easily find a lost mobile.

Android’s ‘Find My’ network might not be enough to compete against Apple

Apple Find My with third-party accessory support

On Android there is already an application to search for lost products, the ‘Find my Google device’ app, with characteristics very similar to Apple’s ‘Find My’ app. Those products linked to a Google account they can be tracked through the app, as long as they have an internet connection. Google also allows you to block or reset it remotely.

Although the Android Android application works through the Google account and allows you to gather all those devices linked to the same account, not up to the net look for apple. The Cupertino company allowed third-party manufacturers to integrate their devices into the Search network. Manufacturers can make use of ultra-wideband technology, built into the U1 chips and offering more precise localization. Google, at the moment, does not have any similar chip, so its network would only work with products linked to a Google account.

