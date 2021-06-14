Google Workspace is now free for everyone

Google Workspace is no longer a restricted platform to open up to all people who have a Google account.

The company announced the opening of Google Workspaces as part of a redesign of your products and services star.

Google Workspace for everyone

The opening of Google Workspace occurs in a context in which a large number of professionals continue to work on remote schemes.

Google looks for that when you open your suit professional management and productivity, its products and services have greater integration and functionality.

Starting from this, anyone with a Google account you will be able to use the platform.

The Google Workspace suite integrates with the Google interface once it is activated Google Chat.

This procedure is not available to people who have professional or educational accounts, as they will not be able to access the administrator.

What is Google Workspace for?

The new free access version of Google Workspace offers tools with usability and functionality improvements and greater integration between them.

Bring your projects and passions to life in #GoogleWorkspace. Here’s how you can get started → https://t.co/uG5JHOtq3Z pic.twitter.com/qm9ugdNWBm – Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 14, 2021

In the suite, users find services already known in the same interface, such as:

Gmail

Calendar

Drive Documents

Spreadsheets

Meet Presentations and others.

According to a statement released by Google, the suite integrates tools that combine content, communications and task management.

The opening contemplates the opening of premium option to all users.

“They include smart booking services in Calendar, professional videoconferencing in Meet, personalized Gmail email marketing among other functions. “

Are there restrictions on using it?

The Google Usage Update opens Google Workspace for all users with a Google account, but not for business or school accounts.

However, the company also announced that it plans to launch a Individual Google Workspace.

This subscription mode will include additional tools, which were not detailed, and will be released in Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

#GoogleWorkspace Individual is coming soon to help small businesses get things done with ease. Designed specifically for one-person operations, this solution lets you take advantage of the premium security and collaboration features ↓ https://t.co/SVNUgTOOSn – Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 14, 2021

How to use Google Workspace?

To use the Google Workspace professional suite, users simply have to activate the Google Chat tool.

Google Chat is a new communication tool that replaces the messaging version that until now was known as Hangouts.

To activate it you need:

Open Gmail Go to “Settings” See “All settings” Click on “Chat” and “Meet” Once you are in “Chat”, select “Google Chat” “Save changes”

Rooms become Spaces

As part of updates to Google’s professional suite, the company announced upcoming changes to its Rooms tool.

From these, Room will be transformed into Spaces starting this summer.

The update seeks to optimize the interface for make it more flexible and efficient for teamwork, mainly at a distance.

Spaces will offer new features like organizing online conversations by topic, presence indicators, custom statuses, more expressive reactions, and a collapsible view.

Google estimated that with the opening of Google Workspace around 3,000 million users they will access the integrated tools of the platform.