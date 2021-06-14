Google Workspace is now available to everyone

Google Workspace, the suite of solutions focused on productivity and collaboration for professional users, now available to everyone. The Mountain View giant has indicated that anyone with a Google account will be able to access this workspace for free. Businesses and companies, meanwhile, will have a new subscription offer, with new functions, later.

The changes respond to a world in which face-to-face meetings are still rare and teleworking is more alive than ever. Google Workspace offers improved tools and deep integration among the classic applications Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Documents, Sheets, Presentations, Meet and others. These are benefits that can be used both on desktop computers and mobile devices.

One of the productivity and communication axes of this suite is the new Google Chat, which came to replace the classic version of Hangouts. When activated, email and instant conversations will coexist in one place. Likewise, group meetings can be created, with the possibility of sharing files and pending tasks. As if this were not enough, individual or group video calls of up to 100 people can be configured.

How to activate Google Workspace?

Users who want to immerse themselves in the integrated Google Workspace experience can have it activated by Google Chat. The following procedure is available for all accounts, except professional or educational, which are managed by the organization.

Open Gmail. Tap Settings and then View all settings. Click Chat & Meet. Under “Chat” select “Google Chat.” Click Save Changes.

Google will also introduce a number of new changes in the coming months. At the end of this summer “Rooms” will be renamed “Spaces”. However, it will not only be a name change. The update will bring with it a new design of the applications integrated in Google Workspace.

The left side menu, which currently shows the Mail, Chat, Rooms and Meet sections, will be replaced by a new design, more organized and with round icons, in the best Android style. Google envisions this as an easy way to switch between different applications.

Rooms will also come with tools to organize work groups by topics and projects. It is possibly a solution similar to the one available today in Slack, although of course, with all the Google Workspace integration.

The solution for professionals is on the way

Google has announced that it will soon launch Google Workspace Individual. It is a new subscription that will provide advanced tools to maximize productivity and communication of professionals. However, the company has not provided further details. Of course, he has clarified that it will be launched soon in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

