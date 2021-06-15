Google Workspace and Google Chat are now available to everyone

It will be necessary to activate Google Chat in our Google account in order to use Google Workspace.

Google has just announced that its ecosystem of applications for companies and educational centers, Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite and within which Google Chat is integrated, it becomes available for everyone.

Google Workspace available to everyone

The American Giant introduced Google Workspace in October last year as an integral solution for companies and academic institutions that includes the applications of Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet … etc and from today this platform is available to anyone with a Google account, with the only requirement to activate Google Chat in it through the Gmail settings menu.

Gmail is completely renewed with tabs for chats, rooms and video calls: this is how they are activated

Once activated, from the Gmail web application itself, we will be able to create a safe collaboration space with family members, which will allow us to have organized all the ideas and all the important information in one place, such as the photographs and videos of our last trip or a spreadsheet with the annual budget of our family nucleus.

In addition, Google has integrated into this new tool a new function of smart suggestions which will allow us to incorporate recommended files or quickly include the right people with @mentions, both to write an email for the whole group and to schedule a meeting invitation on a shared calendar.

The Mountain View-based company claims that the chat rooms or Rooms of its integrated messaging platform within Workspace, Google Chat, will evolve to become Spaces or Spaces, a place to connect and collaborate with other people.

Thanks to a series of new functions such as online conversation threads, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions, and collapsible view, Spaces will integrate with our files and tasks and will become a real alternative to applications such as Slack or Discord.

The American company has also announced a new plan called Google Workspace Individual, which offers us “a powerful and easy-to-use solution that has been created to help people grow, run and protect their business.” This subscription allows small business owners to access premium features like smart booking services, professional video conferencing and personalized email marketing.

Smart Canvas: the new Google collaborative tool presented at Google I / O

This subscription will be launched soon in six countries, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan, and its price will be $ 9.99 per month, about 8 euros to change.

