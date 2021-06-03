Google works with a chain of hospitals to create health algorithms | Technology

Google and the US hospital chain HCA Healthcare have signed an agreement to develop healthcare algorithms. Companies will store and process data extracted from patients’ medical records to develop tools that streamline hospital processes and allow doctors to make better decisions.

Google and the US hospital chain HCA Healthcare have signed an agreement to develop healthcare algorithmss using patient data the hospital stores, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Companies will store and process data extracted from patients’ medical records to develop tools that streamline hospital processes and allow doctors to make better decisions.

It’s the tech giant’s latest move to become part of the healthcare industry in the United States that is worth more than 3 trillion dollars.

Google has been trying for years to gain a foothold in that market – not always successfully – and has found a niche in exploiting digitized medical record data.

“Data is pulled from each patient in real time,” Dr. Jonathan Perlin, HCA’s chief medical officer, tells WSJ. “Part of what we are building is a central nervous system to help interpret the different signals,” points out.

It is not the first time that Google has access to the medical data of the patients of a large company and it has not always been seen with good eyes.

His agreement with the medical company Ascension, responsible for the largest network of Catholic health centers in the country, led to an investigation to see if the massive collection of data and medical records of patients in the United States complied with the laws of privacy of the country.

HCA has noted that Google is not authorized to use identifiable patient information under the agreement. The hospital system is the one that controls access to the data and Google scientists would only obtain anonymized data.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Ana Zarzalejos.