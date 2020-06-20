Ways to share files with nearby devices There are many, but the best known when we talk about mobility is Apple’s AirDrop, since all iOS devices include such factory functionality. On Android, however, things have never been so clear, although in recent times Google has been promoting what they first called Fast Share, later renamed Nearby Sharing.

It is expected that Nearby SharingIt is one of the novelties of Android 11, but it is something that has not yet been confirmed. According to 9to5Google, however, Nearby Sharing could not only come with Android 11, but it would do it in a much more ambitious way than would be predicted: with support for sharing files with nearby devices, in addition to Android, cross-platform PC, including Windows, Mac, Linux and, of course, Chrome OS.

With this data, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how the Mountain View company plans to offer Nearby Sharing support on the PC desktop: via Chrome, which is the world’s number one web browser by far. This is, at least, what they consider after finding a new configuration section in Chrome OS, hidden in the advanced browser preferences, its famous ‘flags’.

At the moment, yes, there is no such functionality, just a pre-implementation whose description is quite clear and indicates that the activation of this option, «Nearby Sharing: Enable the nearby sharing functionality. Android already has a native implementation«. Therefore, it only remains to wait for the work to continue to have something firm. Because if something appears, there is something. Android will finally have its own ‘AirDrop’.

While Nearby Sharing arrives, Android users can share their files with devices using the Files application, Google’s file manager that we recently told you about because the company is also working on new features. Files allows sharing both via wifi and Bluetooth, but requires that both devices have the application installed.