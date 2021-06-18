Google works in a network similar to Apple’s “Find My” to find Android phones, according to the Google Play Services code.

One of the cornerstones of AirTags is the “Find My” network. Roughly speaking, when we lose an AirTag all iPhones that pass near it record its location, so that the owner of the device can know where it is. It is a kind of collaborative network to find lost devices. Samsung has its own alternative, and now there are hints that Google might be developing a general-level system for Android.

XDA has taken a look at the version 21.24.13 beta of Google Play Services (one of the key components of Google Mobile Services) and has discovered two newly added lines of code that could indicate that this network is in development. They say the following:

Allows your phone to help locate your and other people’s devices. Find My Device network

As we can see, the second line reveals the name of the network, “Network Find my device” and the first gives us a preview of what it is for: “Let your phone help locate other people’s devices“There is no more information about it, but what is clear is that, if developed and finally launched, it would be a huge collaborative network.

A network of 3 billion devices

If we stick to the words of Google during Google I / O 2021, there are currently more than 3 billion Android devices on the market (not counting those that do not use Google Play). That would mean, in principle, that there is more than 3 billion devices that could help each other to locate lost mobiles. After all, 72.72% of mobiles around the world use Android, while only 26.46% use iOS.

If Google develops this feature and implements it in future versions of Google Play Services, it could be a very useful addition to Android. It is true that there is already a function to find our devices, but for it to work it is necessary that the mobile is connected to the Internet and that we have logged in with our Google account in it. If it’s off, we can see your last recorded location, which doesn’t necessarily have to be your current location.

As explained in Engadget Android, there are no more details about its operation, but most likely they use a combination of Bluetooth LE and UWB. In other words, Android mobiles would become mobile beacons. Also, something that stands out is that this network would be integrated into Google Play Services, which could indicate that it would be available on all Android phones and not just the most recent ones.

In any case, just because the code was found in the Google Play Services APK doesn’t necessarily mean that the feature is going to roll out anytime soon (or that it will, in general). We will have to wait to see if Google makes any announcements about it. We’ll be alert.

