Google won’t cancel the Pixel 5a, but it could take a long time

It was a turbulent day for the Google Pixel 5a. The long-awaited mid-range smartphone starred in several reports for its alleged cancellation due to the global shortage of chips. However, the mobile would not be discarded by the Mountain View giant, although its arrival on the market could be delayed.

In principle, the information about the cancellation was filtered by Jon prosser via Twitter. After a few minutes Android Central published an apparent double confirmation about the failed destination of the device, although it would not be right.

“Bad news. ‘Barbet’ (Pixel 5a) was canceled ”, published the renowned leaker. Within a few minutes the news went viral through various news portals.

Bad news. “Barbet” (Pixel 5A) has been canceled. I’m told it’s due to the chip shortage, and as of this morning, it’s not moving forward. Pixel 4A and 4A 5G will continue to be sold throughout 2021. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 9, 2021

From Android Authority both rumors and claims about the cancellation of the Pixel 5a came out at the crossroads, with a statement from a Google spokesperson. «The Pixel 5a 5G was not canceled. It will be available in the United States and Japan later this year, and announced in line with the date the A-line was introduced last year, ”they stated from the Mountain View company. After all, the Pixel 5a will live, but it would be limited to just two markets.

BREAKING: Statement from a Google spokesperson: “Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced. “ – Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) April 9, 2021

If it is taken into account that the Pixel 5a was expected to be officially introduced in the next edition of Google I / O, the last sentence of the brief statement of the corporation shows that it would not be the case. The Pixel 4a was announced in August 2020, so if Google follows the same timeline with the 5a, we wouldn’t see it before the middle of the year.

Twists and turns of the future of the Google Pixel 5a

Credit: OnLeaks

The Pixel 5a may not be doomed to oblivion before it reaches the public, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t take risks in its development. The global shortage of chips is a problem that affects several of the world’s big tech companies. In fact, Samsung and Xiaomi were among the first to recognize the possibility of delays in future launches or even price increases.

Meanwhile, the global hardware availability landscape will force Google to do a couple of interesting reads. For one thing, you may be sorry for the delay of one of your most anticipated devices to hit the market. On the other, the determination to adopt its own line of chips from the Pixel 6 can be further appreciated.

Will there be more twists and turns for the future of the Google Pixel 5a? The day is not over yet.

More on this topic