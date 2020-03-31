Google Play Store, which will have your own easter egg in the style of the well-known Google dinosaur, it has a large number of applications of all kinds, from one that allows you create your own deepfakes, until another with which follow all flights live. However, it also has apps that need to be removed immediately because they are harmful to users. In the last few hours, the Mountain View company has made a new clean and has removed a dangerous app from the Play Store, although Apple did the same almost 2 years ago.

The big G has confirmed to Wired that has banned the Android Infowars app, so it cannot currently be found in the Google app store. It is an application responsible for various conspiracy theories and whose responsible is Alex Jones, a radio presenter and American conspiracy theorist. The removal of Infowars on Google Play is due to a video published by Jones himself who, according to the same media, “disputed the need for social distancing, refuge in place and quarantine efforts intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus“

That is, the application of sharing false information about coronavirus (Covid-19) on purpose, so it has been decided to remove it from the store. The Mountain View company thus considers that Infowars violates the rules of its application store, since it offered false information, without verifying that it could generate confusion or fear. “Now more than ever, combating misinformation in the Play Store is a priority for the team. When we find applications that violate Google Play policy by distribute misleading or harmful information, we remove them from the store“A spokesperson for the company has pointed out.

Infowars app removed from Apple Store in 2018

A week ago, New York Attorney General Letitia James already ordered Alex Jones, owner of Infowars, to stop sell products that were marketed as a treatment or cure for coronavirus, a deadly epidemic that with each passing day spreads more throughout the world. “Alex Jones’ latest falsehoods are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to public health of New Yorkers and people across the countryJames noted in a statement.

In addition, it should be noted that technology companies have publicly committed to taking action against erroneous information about the coronavirus, such as Facebook, which will publish a container of news and verified data about the virus at the top of the platform’s news flow; or WhatsApp, which has a guide for health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profit organizations, governments and local companies that use the messaging application to communicate.

Finally, it is also important to note that In September 2018 Apple already removed the Infowars application because it violated one of its rules: the app store of the bitten apple prohibits the content that is “offensive, callous, annoying, meant to upset or with an exceptionally poor taste ”.

