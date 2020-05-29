Following the health emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, some cities around the world are making measures to prevent contagion more flexible, for example, allowing the reopening of some companies. In this sense, Google announced that it expects to return its employees to the offices on July 6.

The news was released by the CEO of the company, Sundar Pichai, who clarified that the return will be gradual, starting with only about 10% of the capacity in the offices. Until in September they can be occupied by 30%.

It was also clarified that returning to the workplace will not be mandatory. The company will not only allow those who wish to continue doing home office but will even support them with up to a thousand dollars so they can buy equipment and furniture, such as desks and ergonomic chairs.

It should be noted that Google is in the midst of large office expansions, including major ones at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The company is also investing in a large campus in San José, California, and in a renovated building in New York City. Pichai told US media Wired that remote work will not affect those projects.

The CEO said that while they will continue to drive remote work, building new headquarters is part of their strategy to keep their employees in touch.

And, with the pandemic, many companies, especially those related to technology, decided to give a greater boost to the home office. Even Google itself announced that it would allow its employees to stay home until at least the end of 2020.

There will also be company collaborators who will be allowed to work remotely permanently. Like Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that about half of the company’s workforce could be remote in the next five to 10 years. Twitter is another company that made a similar announcement earlier this month.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.