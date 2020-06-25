For those who already have active Google accounts, the change of privacy policy will not be automatic

Google announced this Wednesday a change in its privacy policy by which will delete by default after 18 months the search history both on the web and in the mobile application to new users, something that until now had to be done manually.

It was the CEO of the firm, Sundar Pichai, who revealed the novelty in an entry on the company’s official blog, and although at first glance this may seem minor, the long-term implications are significant, since potentially These are millions of new users whose histories will be deleted by default in the coming years.

Today we’re announcing updates designed to keep your private information private. From easier privacy settings to saving less data with new retention practices in Maps, Search and YouTube, we’re always working to make privacy simple for you. https://t.co/YtVF4r1jc8 pic.twitter.com/LdGhjxnQk0 – Google (@Google) June 24, 2020

For those who already have active Google accounts, the change of privacy policy will not be automatic, but from the search engine Internet users in the world committed to “actively remember” these Internet users who can manually activate the option to delete their history after 3 or 18 months.

According to Pichai, these reminders will be carried out both through emails and notifications within the products themselves.

The option to automatically delete history every 3 to 18 months was launched by the Mountain View company last year and can be applied to searches, locations, voice commands using “Google Assistant” and “Google Home” and the activity on the YouTube video portal, owned by Google.

In the specific case of location history, which is deactivated by default, the user will manually activate this option if he wishes, after which the deletion of the data after 18 months will occur automatically.

As for YouTube, the default delete option will delete the history after three years, something that the firm justified by the “usefulness” of these data to feed the algorithm that recommends new videos according to the tastes of each consumer.

In case a surfer choose to disable the automatic removal function, your data will be stored indefinitely as it has been happening until now.

