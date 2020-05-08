Google, through The Verge, announced that unify your chat and messaging service teams into one. That is, now the people in charge of Google Meet, Google Duo and Android Messages they will respond to Javier Soltero, who joined the Mountain View just last October. Its new leader is also recognized for being the creator of Acompli, an email app acquired by Microsoft.

At the moment they do not contemplate integrating the services in a single application

However, Soltero made it clear that right now they don’t plan to unify their apps. The main objective of this movement is to guide the development and progress of each service in a more “coherent” way. If you are an attentive user to the news of the aforementioned services, you will know that there is a disorder in their progress. Each one goes his own way and for the consumer it begins to be a confusing subject.

“We believe that people make decisions about the products they use for specific tasks,” added the manager. Single, in addition to putting greater order in the growth of services, will continue working to modernize them and define exactly who they are aimed at. “Innovation and higher quality on how these products can fulfill their specific missions will be driven.”

Google moves away from the steps of Facebook

With the previous statement it can be intuited that Google does not intend to create a single application with all the services, at least not soon. His decision is in complete contrast to that of Facebook, who has already decided to unify WhatsApp, direct messages from Instagram and Messenger in a single service. However, those led by Mark Zuckerberg are still subject to various regulations. For some organizations it is clear that they could form a monopoly on messaging.

On the other hand, Soltero indicates that it would be “irresponsible” to make a movement of such magnitude (the unification of apps), since many people depend on their platforms. Hiroshi Lockheimer, one of the top managers of Google platforms, thinks that services they can still integrate to improve way between them. Of course, in no way do they intend to limit its use within their platforms —like Android—.

