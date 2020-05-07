         Google will present the beta of Android 11 on June 3 with an event on YouTube

After the three ‘developers preview’ or previous developer versions we finally know the date on which Google will present the beta of Android 11: it will be next June 3. And not only would the first files be available for that date, but We can attend the event through a YouTube direct.

Android 11 is taking more and more shape as Google evolves the next version of the system favorably. So far we have known three previous versions for developers in which they were introduced news around privacy, capturing photos or indicated to promote the use of 5G connectivity, news that are only available for the Google Pixel. And when will they leave exclusive wishes for those phones? Well, everything points to the first beta of Android 11 having such an option. And there is a month left to have her among us.

Event on YouTube instead of Google I / O

The Android 11 calendar runs its course: after three DPs the first beta was playing. At first Google marked it for May, the date of the Google I / O developer event, but we already know that it will be impossible: the coronavirus ended this possibility. So the company has ‘invented’ a new date and also a framework in which to reveal the first beta version of Android 11: a direct one on YouTube.

As Google has shown on the YouTube channel for developers, the company has already set the final date on which the beta will be revealed and also all the news that will end up reaching Android 11 in its future stable version: we will see it next June 3. It will be an event where we will attend all the information on the system, both for developers and for end users. And it will be the official substitute for the expected presentation of Android 11 during the Google I / O, which will not take place.

We do not know if the beta version will be available for the Google Pixel from June 3, but it would be the most logical (it usually happens like this). Further, Google will surely extend the availability of the beta to other manufacturers, as it happened with the beta of Android 10. Until the date we will have to wait less than a month.

