Google has been collaborating for a long time and financing the media with the Google News Initiative or the Digital News Initiative, with which it has bet that the former can develop new business models and innovate in the field. What he had not done so far was pay the media (despite unsuccessful attempts here with the Canon AEDE), but today he announced that he will do so through a licensing program.

With him, the Mountain View company wants to launch a new news platform before the end of the year. So it is not about helping the media, as it has done other times, but about having its contents in a service that will be launched first in Google News and Google Discover, which are two of the content platforms that have the most impact on media traffic today.

According to Google, by paying the media, it will help them achieve “better ways to create and distribute news that allow people to delve into more complex stories, stay informed and access a world of very diverse topics and interests“It is a language that reminds the employee of previous initiatives, although in practice, this time, everything is more direct to the user.

It is so because Google intends to pay the media so that users can read paid content for free. They do not mention exclusive content, but it seems that it is more aimed at allowing us to continue reading media that have opted for the payment wall, such as El País or El Mundo have recently done in Spain. According to Google, this will help media with paid content expand their audience.

In the statement, they take the example of local media, and it is true that for them recurring payments from Google can be an escape route to finance the fact that their audiences are often limited. It can also help them finance larger projector. At the moment, Google says that it has reached agreements with local and national media in Germany, Australia and Brazil. Among them, are the SPIEGEL Group, Soltice Media and Associated Diaries.

