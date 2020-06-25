Google will begin paying some media outlets for its news content, a decision that could ease tensions between the internet search giant and the traditional press.

The company announced Thursday that this year it will launch a media licensing program to publish its “high-quality content.”

The program will begin with local and national publications in Germany, Australia and Brazil, “with more to come soon,” said Brad Bender, vice president of product management, on a blog.

“This program will help participating media monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience,” said Bender, describing it as a “significant step forward” in how the company will support quality journalism.

Program articles will be available on Google News and Discover services. Google will also pay for items paid by users.

The tech giant has been fighting the news industry’s demands for compensation for years, in a battle that has become more urgent as the coronavirus pandemic collapsed publishers’ advertising revenue.

In April, France’s competition regulator ordered Google to pay the media for using snippets of its content, while Australia unveiled plans to make the company pay just enough for journalistic content diverted from the media. .

The first news companies to come to terms with Google include Germans Der Spiegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Die Zeit, Tagesspiegel, and Rheinische Post; Australians Schwartz Media, The Conversation, Private Media and Solstice Media, and Brazilians Diarios Associados and A Gazeta.

