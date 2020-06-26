The idea is to help the media “monetize their content through an enhanced experience”

Google announced this Thursday a program for which it will pay some media in Germany, Brazil and Australia for sharing its content. through its “News” and “Discover” services, a measure that the press sector has been demanding for years.

In a post on the company’s official blog, Vice President of Product Management for “News”, Brad Bender, explained that the program will launch “later this year” and will initially participate in it. Associated Journals of Brazil, the German Der Spiegel group and the Australian Solstice Media company, which will be followed by publications from other parts of the world.

According to Bender, the idea is to help the media to “monetize their content through an improved experience to tell the news that allows people delve into complex stories, be informed and exposed to a world of different issues and interests ”.

The signature of Mountain View indicated that “wherever possible”, will offer to pay the media for content that is usually accessible only by subscription, so that Internet users can visit them for free through Google portals.

“This will allow publishing companies to increase your readers and create an opportunity for people to read content that they wouldn’t normally see“They pointed out from the company.

Media from all over the world have been demanding directly from Google, the Governments and the Justice of their respective countries that oblige the search engine company to compensate them financially for sharing its content, something that until now Google has always resisted.

