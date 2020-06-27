Internet giant Google announced this a program for which it will pay some media in Germany, Brazil and Australia for sharing their content through its “News” and “Discover” services, a measure that the press sector has demanding for years.

In a post on the company’s official blog, Vice President for Product Management for “News”, Brad Bender, explained that the program will be launched “later this year” and will initially involve Diarios Associados do Brasil, the group Der German spiegel and Australian Solstice Media company, to be followed by publications from other parts of the world.

According to Bender, the idea is to help the media “monetize their content through an improved news story experience that allows people to delve into complex stories, be informed and exposed to a world of different issues and interests.”

The Mountain View (California, USA) firm indicated that, “wherever possible”, they will offer to pay the media for content that is usually accessible only by subscription, so that Internet users can visit them for free through Google portals.

“This will allow publishing companies to increase their readership and create an opportunity for people to read content that they would not normally see,” said the company.

Media from around the world have been demanding directly from Google, the governments and the justice system of their respective countries for years to compel the search engine company to financially compensate them for sharing their content, something that until now Google has always been had resisted.

In the case of Spain, for example, the news aggregator Google News stopped operating in 2014 after that country’s Congress passed a law that requires internet companies to pay to use media content.

