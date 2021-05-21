Google will open its first physical store in the world in New York: another bet on the recovery of the city this summer



Official announcement of the opening.

Photo: Google Store Chelsea / Courtesy

Although physical stores have given way to virtual ones, especially after the pandemic, a giant of the technology industry like Google is betting on tradition.

Google announced yesterday that it is scheduling to open its first physical retail store on an unspecified date at the end of the summer in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan (NYC), where it already has a huge office space, on 15th St with 9th Av.

On “Google Store Chelsea” Customers will be able to browse and purchase a wide selection of merchandise manufactured by them, from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices, Pixelbooks and more. They can also pick up orders made on GoogleStore.com there.

Will be a place for customers to experience and buy teams and receive services “in a variety of immersive ways,” said Pix11. The experience will adjust as the coronavirus guidelines.

“The health and safety of customers and the store team is our top priority, and we have built our store and our shopping experience with that in mind and Looking to the future”, said Jason Rosenthal, vice president of direct channels and membership at Google.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a long-time Pixel user, curious about our Nest Displays, or want to participate in one of the practical workshops that we will offer throughout the year; our team will be able to provide you with specific and personalized assistance for your needs, ”added Rosenthal.

The store will be part of the “Google’s urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood, that houses many of our more than 11,000 Google NYC employees ”, the company said in a statement. “Google has been in New York for the past 20 years and we see the store as a natural extension of our longstanding commitment to the city.”

According to Forbes, Google had considered going into physical retail in the past, having piloted pop-up stores where people can search for new products when they are first advertised and has also created concessions for mini experiences inside Best Buy stores. However, beyond these little tests, you previously chose to focus on your digital portal for your products or sell them through the usual retail channels to showcase your equipment and services.

“The new Google Store is an important step in our journey to Deliver the most useful Google experience, where and when people need it. We look forward to meeting many of our customers and hearing their feedback on the store, so that we can continue to explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and take advantage of the experience, ”added Rosenthal.

You can visit store.google.com/Chelsea now for updates on store opening.

It’s Google in real life. Where helpfulness, possibility and invention come together in the heart of a city that embodies all of those qualities and more. That’s why the new Google Store is opening @ 15th and 9th in New York City. Come say 👋 this summer. – Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 20, 2021