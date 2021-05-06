Google will make it mandatory on all your accounts

This May 6 is World Password Day, and many companies take advantage of the day to make announcements and enhance the security of their products. Google, for example, disclosed that Two-step verification will be enabled by default for all accounts of the users.

This was made known by the Mountain View corporation in a publication signed by Mark Risher, director of Product Management, Identity and User Security. What the firm intends is take an extra step in protecting the data of its millions of users around the world.

Two-Step Verification has been around at Google for about a decade. While some features have changed over the years, the main function is the same. This utility prevents someone from accessing your account no matter how much you have your password, and achieves this through an alternate verification.

Initially, when logging into a new or unknown device it was necessary enter a code sent by SMS or phone callto. In this way, the service made sure that no one authenticated without permission.

Lately, the service has switched text messages to push notifications on iOS and Android mobile devices. Through these notices, users can accept or reject the login and see more details about the computer or operating system used, as well as the location. In fact, Google prefers people to use this method because it believes that SMS can be intercepted.

Two-step verification will be mandatory for all Google accounts

Photo by FLY: D on Unsplash

“Soon we will start to enroll automatically to users in the verification in two steps, if their accounts are properly configured, “reported from the Californian firm. Those who have not yet activated the two-step verification, can check their settings from the Security Verification.

Google is not the only company that provides the extra authentication step as a security measure. This has become common on the Internet, although there are still many users who do not use it and rely solely on the strength of your password.

According to Risher, a “hard” password does not necessarily imply that it is secure. “Complicated passwords tempt users to use them for more than one account,” he explained. The Google manager even remarks that 66% of users in the United States admit to using the same password on several sites. This can result in calamity, should one of those services suffer a security breach.

How do I activate double authentication on my account?

Protect an account through two-step verification it is extremely simple. They can do it directly from this link and following the steps provided by Google. There is also a lot of information available at the American company’s Assistance Center.

Related