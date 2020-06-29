Thanks to the new Google function, users will be able to know the reason for the call by companies before answering.

Google is a company that is involved in a large number of projects, such as Stadia, its streaming video game platform, or the well-known development of a debit card, among many others. But the Mountain View company is also known for updating and improving its existing applications and services, and its latest move is to prepare a phone feature. that will let you know why a company is calling you.

In recent days it has been revealed that Google, which has long worked to make phone calls less bothersome to users thanks to a number of features, such as automatic call detection and spam detection, is working on a new function that would come soon and whose objective is none other than to help people to know why a company is calling you before you answer the call. Therefore, if a commercial from a company calls you, before taking the call you can already know the reason for it.

According to Google’s support page, verified calls is a feature that helps users to get more information about the calls you receive before answering. A call that, unlike call detection, comes only from companies that have previously gone through Google’s approval process. Therefore, when the user receives a call, they will be able to see the name, logo of the brand and the reason for the call.

It may interest you | The 7 best apps to make group video calls for free.

Users will be able to know the reason for the call by companies before answering

Verified calls, the Mountain View company’s new feature, will help users make informed decisions about the calls they receive, thus avoiding scams and fraud. Additionally, it should be noted that these types of calls require the company to send information to a secure Google server, which then sends that information to the Mountain View company’s phone application on the user’s smartphone.

Therefore, when the call is made, the app verifies the information of the caller with the stored data to check that said call really comes from the company. If legitimate, the phone app displays the call as verified and presents useful information to the user, which is actually provided by the calling company. It should be noted that a few minutes after receiving the call, the information is removed from Google server.

At the moment this new function in which Google works not availableBut it is clear that this is a good step to make calls more secure and to avoid any type of scam or fraud. A function that will be activated from the factory when it is officially launched.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Explica.co