Google will join the United States and Argentina with a submarine cable

Access to Google services in South America promises to make a leap in quality. Mountain View Corporation announced Firmina, a submarine cable that will extend from the United States to Argentina. The project is already underway, with the cable in the middle of the construction process.

The Californian firm assures that Firmina will be the longest cable in the world with the capacity to work completely “with a single source of energy” at one end. In this way, connectivity will be guaranteed, even if the other power resources are temporarily unavailable.

Google’s new submarine cable will depart from the East Coast of the United States and will arrive in Las Toninas, province of Buenos Aires, Submarine cable anchoring site in Argentina. In addition, it will have ramifications towards Praia Grande in Brazil and Punta del Este in Uruguay.

Google’s undersea cables expand their global presence

Logically, Firmina is not Google’s first submarine cable, nor is it the first to link the United States with South America. In 2019, the Californian company announced the construction of Curie, which stretches from North America to Chile and branches out to Panama. With this addition, those of Mountain View already have 16 submarine cables distributed throughout the world

With 12 fiber optic pairs, Firmina will transport traffic quickly and securely between North and South America, giving users fast, low-latency access to Google products such as Search, Gmail, and YouTube, as well as Google services. Cloud. Google

An important point to highlight is that Firmina intends to establish itself as an innovation in energy management. As we already mentioned, it is the longest submarine cable in the world capable of being kept under full operation. receiving power only from one end.

According to Google, this is achieved by supplying the cable 20% higher voltage than intended for earlier designs. This ensures reliability in the process of transmitting data underwater; even when there is a problem and the high-voltage electrical current required to amplify the light pulses traveling through the fiber optic piecemeal.

Read this too …