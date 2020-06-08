It has happened to many that they do a search and choose the first result thinking that they will easily find what they need, but when opening the page they get lost in the text and do not achieve the expected result. Well now that will not happen thanks to Google highlighting the words you searched for.

Search Engine Land, through The Verge, discovered that Google launched a new search feature that highlights and displays the text found in a featured snippet.

Thanks to this new function, when you search the results, you will find the search keywords highlighted and when you click, instead of showing you the page as it traditionally does, it will direct you to the part where you are interested.

According to Danny Sullivan of Google, the company has been working on this functionality for a while. In fact, it launched it for AMP pages in 2018, and started testing functionality on HTML pages last year. It will now be available in all cases, as confirmed on Twitter.

Some users have already started to see the tool in Chrome, both in the desktop and mobile versions. However, although Google points out that it reaches all browsers, in Edge and Safari it is not yet available.

In the end, if you want to perform a smart search and the Google function is not available, you can always use Ctrl-F to bring up the “search on page” function.

One positive thing is that the function does not require web pages to make any changes to its code. The negative part that is being questioned is that if the same search engine takes the user to the part of the page where the information they are looking for, the ads could be lost, so it may be necessary to change their location.

