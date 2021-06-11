Google will hide websites dedicated to slander people from its search results

The company plans to modify its algorithms to avoid public exposure of people affected by these websites

It will try that the search engine does not show results pages like BadGirlReport.date and PredatorsAlert.us that ask people who expose for money to stop slandering them

Google has announced that it has plans to change your algorithms to prevent slander websites from appearing when searching for the name of an individual, since these pages are dedicated to spreading allegations that subsequently appear in search results without checking if the information is true or not.

Search Quality Team Leader Pandu Nayak and Google Vice President of Trust and Security David Graff have announced their intentions in response to a New York Times report, to which they have indicated that the recent creation of a list of “known victims” of slander, a system that works when a victim reports attacks through these channels, can help solve the problem.

The leaders have stated that they have plans to change the search algorithm so that pages like BadGirlReport.date and PredatorsAlert.us no longer appear in the results list in the future. In many cases, these pages ask victims for certain amounts of money to remove the content, whose information also appears in the first positions of the searches.

According to Nayak and Graff, when a user requests that a publication be removed because they are blackmailed with money to remove it, Google uses a new method where it includes the person in a list of “known victims”. In these cases, Google tries to remove from searches any content of the same nature that includes your name.

Victims can ask Google to remove their information because it is on a website where “exploitative removal practices are carried out” or “doxxing“, that is, content that shows” contact information “to harm them, according to Google’s support website.

You can also request the removal of web pages exposing “fake pornography posted without consent”, “financial, medical and national identification information” or “non-consensual explicit or intimate personal images”.

The aforementioned medium has ensured that has carried out tests with 47,000 people that they had appeared on slander websites and that, with the current changes brought about by the “known victims” system, many of the results and images of individuals have already disappeared from the first page of Google results.