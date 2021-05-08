Google will enable two-step authentication by default

This week World Password Day was celebrated, a date that serves to remember the crucial importance of this element in the personal security of our Internet activity and that Google took the opportunity to announce a substantial change in its password policy: the enabling default two-step authentication… Whenever possible.

Whenever possible, the company explains it in other words: “We will soon begin to automatically implement two-step authentication for all users, as long as their accounts have been properly configured,” they point out in the official Google blog. And the truth is that it is not very clear what they mean by that as long as their accounts have been properly configured.

The two-step authentication, double authentication, multi-factor verification and similar variations, however, it is already an old acquaintance of all users with a minimum of interest in their Internet security. It is, as any regular MC reader will know, a second step that takes place before you can log into a site, app, service, etc. It is, to date, the most effective method available for these purposes.

In essence, when you want to log in anywhere, you enter your username and password and double authentication is activated, which can consist of a message with a code that is sent to the email address associated with the account and that you must enter to complete the process; it can be a text message – nothing safe, experts say – sent to the mobile, a code generated by a specific application …

Google, for its part, implemented a more accessible method if possible called Google Prompt, with which any Android user whose device has been verified -a very simple and almost automatic process once a Google account has been added to the device- can do without other systems: once the username and password have been entered correct on a second device, an alert screen will appear on the verified device asking if it was you or not.

Well, this Google Prompt is what the company intends to activate automatically as long as the account has been properly configured. And although as we say, they have not specified what it means properly, everything seems to indicate that it would translate into what we have just explained: that you have logged in with your Google account on an Android device and have it verified.

What if you don’t use Android? Then you use iOS, in which case you have the Google Smart Lock application at your disposal, which is the same as Google Prompt, but without being previously integrated into the system. And since Google on iOS cannot pre-install applications at will, this measure that we echo should not affect any user of Apple’s mobile operating system, although if you use iOS and Google, it is not a bad idea to have the application installed.

Also keep in mind that Google offers single-use codes that you can generate through the security preferences of your account and that are useful as a last measure to go through double authentication, for example for those who do not have a telephone … or for those who do. have lost, that is another: you’d better set up an alternative method in case you lose your verified device.

More options? There are: from much more specific applications like Google Authenticator to physical keys; but you would be there if you lose the device or the key. Remember: prevention is better than cure.