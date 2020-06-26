Google announced a change in its privacy policy by which it will delete by default after 18 months the search history both on the web and in the mobile application to new users, something that until now had to be done manually.

It was the CEO of the firm, Sundar Pichai, who revealed the novelty in an entry on the company’s official blog, and although at first glance this may seem minor, the long-term implications are significant, since they are potentially It is about millions of new users whose histories will be deleted by default in the coming years.

For those who already have active Google accounts, the change in privacy policy will not be automatic, but from the world’s most used internet search engine they have promised to “actively remember” these Internet users who can manually activate the option to delete their history after 3 or 18 months.

According to Pichai, these reminders will be carried out both through emails and notifications within the products themselves.

The option to automatically delete history every 3 to 18 months was launched by the Mountain View (California, USA) company last year and can be applied to searches, locations, voice commands using “Google Assistant” and “Google Home “and the activity on the YouTube video portal, owned by Google.

In the specific case of the location history, which is deactivated by default, the user will manually activate this option if he wishes, after which the deletion of the data after 18 months will occur automatically.

As for YouTube, the default deletion option will delete the history after three years, something that since the signing was justified by the “usefulness” of this data to feed the algorithm that recommends new videos according to the tastes of each consumer.

In the event that a user chooses to deactivate the automatic deletion function, their data will be saved indefinitely as it has been happening until now.

