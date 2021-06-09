Google will build new submarine cable to connect Latin America and the US

Jun 9 (.) – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it is building an undersea cable connecting the United States, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, to strengthen Internet connection capacity between these regions.

The cable, called Firmina, will be the longest in the world, Google said in a blog post, adding that it will run from the east coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional points in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del East, Uruguay.

“Firmina will improve access to Google services for users in South America (…) The cable will transport traffic quickly and securely between North and South America, offering users fast and low-latency access to Google products like Gmail and YouTube, as well as Google Cloud services, “the company said.

The announcement comes amid increased demand for internet and cloud services as the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted work, shopping and entertainment online.

(Report by Akanksha Rana. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)