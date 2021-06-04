Google will allow you to synchronize password autocomplete settings across multiple devices | Technology

The Google Autocomplete passwords would allow to synchronize the settings of the different devices that we have linked quickly and easily.

Android has a lot of interesting features and one of them is the ability to save passwords for applications, web pages, services and a long etcetera; so that later the user does not have to write them. This is called password auto-completion, and it came to Android devices not long ago.

This feature is even useful when making purchases, as it saves the card data so that you can later pay without having to write the entire card number and name. Although it is a really useful functionality, it is quite stagnant and it is because Google has not had a hand when it comes to expanding the functionalities.

But it seems that this is going to change and it is that rumors indicate that Google would be working on a new way to manage passwords. This form would be based on the existing autocomplete system, but the difference is that now it would have a global synchronization by devices.

This new synchronization means that all the changes made in this section within a device would automatically pass to the rest of the devices that have the Google account linked. At the moment this change is available only in some terminals, it has not reached all and this indicates that the launch has not been global.

It is likely that Google is testing with this new way of understanding password and credential autocompletion, it may be that in the future we will see all the news that Mountain View has prepared.

This new feature may even arrive with the official launch of Android 12 at the end of the third quarter at the presentation event of the new Google mobile terminals. At the moment the only thing left is to wait and see how the development of this feature evolves.