Fortunately, privacy is becoming increasingly important to users, and companies are trying to make it appear that they care about it. It is true that efforts not to associate data with people are becoming more serious, but they tell us nothing about the data that is collected in a supposedly anonymous way … Google has improved its privacy tools today, and Incognito Mode.

Until now, the histories of locations, internet activity and applications associated with your Google account, were not automatically deleted, unless you activated this option yourself. From now on these histories will not be activated by default, and when you do will be automatically deleted every 18 months, unless you indicate otherwise, or shorten the erase period.

Also starting today, the privacy configuration options will be integrated into the Google search engine. Instead of having to go into your profile settings and having to navigate long and complex menus, you can search the search engine for things like Google Privacy Verification or Is my Google account secure ?, and it will take you directly to the corresponding configuration option, if you are logged in with your Google account.

From the time you get up until you go to bed, it probably won’t be 15 minutes without you using any Google product or service. Even if you find it hard to believe, Google controls your life.

Other improvements come in Incognito Mode. From now on, simply press and hold your profile picture in Search, Maps and YouTube to access the option to activate Incognito Mode.

This functionality is already available in the Google app for iOS and will soon be available in Android and other company applications.

Another interesting news that Google is working on, but is not yet available, is that we can stay in Incognito Mode when going from one application to another, as between Google Maps and YouTube, without having to activate said mode in each one separately.

Every year more than 100 million people use Password Verification, a tool that checks the robustness of your keys, and whether they appear in stolen key lists. Google has improved this feature by adding prevention and configuration tips.

As we see, it is about major improvements in the privacy of Google users, which are always welcome.