Google will allow you to control your Android TV with your mobile thanks to its new app

Android now has a new app to control televisions with Android TV.

Next time lose control of your TV with Android TV, you will be glad to have your mobile at hand.

And it is that during Google I / O 2021, where Android 12 has also been presented, the company has announced the arrival of a renewed remote control app for televisions with Android TV, which will allow you to navigate, control and write on TV from your mobile phone in a faster and easier way.

This is the new Android TV app for smartphones and tablets

Google explains that the application will be integrated into Android, and it will work with each and every more than 80 million televisions with Android TV that exist, including those models with Google tv.

The application in question will allow, for example, navigate through the TV interface thanks to its controls, or write text thanks to a more intuitive keyboard –If you have ever tried to type something with the remote control keyboard, this function is going to save your life-.

For now, this new app is not availableIt will be coming later this year to all supported Android devices.

