Google will allow more employees to work remotely

hello.com

Meet Ari, Mencía, Patrick and Phillipe Florian, the new students of ‘Elite’

Elite returns with its fourth season on June 18 without any of its main characters but with new faces that will turn everything upside down. In a very short time, viewers will see the Las Encinas students in class again with the premiere of their next chapters, which were delayed due to the pandemic. A new year begins and with it, a new director will arrive, Benjamín, played by Diego Martín, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe willing to redirect the school by applying rules that many will not like. Along with him come his three children: Ari, Mencía and Patrick, three young men too used to always getting their way, doing whatever it takes to get it, and who, along with a fourth new student, a crown prince named Phillipe, will not leave. no one indifferent. All of them will endanger the union and friendship of the veteran students, causing a clash between the two sides, an explosion of egos that will end in a great tragedy. VIEW GALLERY ‘Elite’ confirms the renewal of its fifth season with new signings Carla Díaz will play Ari Blanco Commerford, a competitive young woman, perfectionist and always trying to be on the right side of things. Too used to hiding her feelings so as not to show weaknesses and not lose the course set for her, she will always side with her father and defend him to the end. For this reason, he will end up facing all his classmates but he will realize that he is not as insensitive as he thought when he meets some other student from Las Encinas. Or a couple of them … “I am very supportive of mine,” he says in the trailer of the presentation of the series. The influencer Manu Ríos will be Patrick Blanco Commerford, Ari’s twin, a hedonistic, capricious and seductive boy. “What I want, I jump in and get it,” he says in the images. He does what he wants at all times making the world believe that he is following the rules by being the counterpoint between his sisters. Will he also get the love of Omar and Ander? VIEW GALLERY Danna Paola’s double life that ended her character in ‘Elite’ The third of the Blanco Commerford brothers is Mencía, played by Martina Cariddi, a chaotic, belligerent, self-destructive character and a kamikaze that goes in the opposite direction to the rest of her family, but all this is within the walls of her house, since outside of them the young woman has a sweetness and a light that she only distributes to the people she considers most special. “I am not to put labels on me or what I do or what I feel,” he explains in the trailer. And finally, the singer Pol Granch will be Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg, a direct heir to the throne of a Central European principality. Elegant, polite and pristine in his ways, he has grown up surrounded by snobbish people and privileges that have kept him totally oblivious to real life. It won’t take long for you to connect with the most unlikely person based on your position, but your beliefs won’t make it easy for you. “I don’t trust anyone,” he explains in the video. In addition to them, Andrés Velencoso also joins the fourth season of Elite, where fans will continue to watch the plots of the most veteran students of Las Encinas such as Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).