Google announced this Wednesday that it will allow free access to Meet, the tool of premium video conferencing of the company, with the aim of helping people to communicate in times of coronavirus COVID-19.

Until September 30 There will be no time limit for video conferences, anyone can start or join high-quality and secure video meetings, just have a Google account or create one during the first use of the tool.

Whether it’s for a business meeting, a virtual yoga class, a weekly book club, or a virtual gathering with friends, among other purposes, people can use Meet to schedule, join, or start video conferences.

Meet will be available for free on the web at meet.google.com and via mobile apps for iOS and Android allowing meetings of up to 100 people simultaneously. The tool will also be integrated with Google Calendar.

Access to Google Meet will be progressively expanded over the next few days to ensure the security and reliability of the service. This means that not everyone can create meetings on meet.google.com right away, but they can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

“With the line between work and home increasingly thin, Google Meet can offer the experience you need for a business meeting, a tiled view for your online birthday party, and the security you need for a video call with your doctor.” said Javier Soltero, vice president of G Suite. “We are in the midst of a significant global change that affects communication in all areas of our lives. People want familiar and secure tools that they can use in all facets of their day to day. ”

Features that were previously only available to G Suite customers (Enterprise Communication and Collaboration Toolkit) are now open to everyone, at no cost, including security controls, larger meetings (100 for individual accounts and 250 for G Suite customers and educational institutions), screen sharing with greater control, real-time captions (English only for now), and screen layout designs to suit your preferences, including expanded tile view.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital