YouTube announced yesterday that it is working with various ad technology providers to implement mechanisms that allow advertisers to prevent their ad campaigns from being linked to “unsuitable” videos. To do this, they seek that they can block the latter preventively through keywords or contextual targeting.

YouTube already made it easy for advertisers to subsequently receive reports from ‘ad verifiers’ to find out if their brands were being associated with unwanted ‘keywords’. But This new step can have much more influence on the type of content that is created on the platform..

The danger of demonetization

And it is that from now on youtubers should be aware of the ‘blacklists’ of themes advertisers handle and avoid addressing them in their videos if they merely want to keep the opportunity to monetize them. Or sudden decisions like the one YouTube made a month ago, demonetizing (temporarily, of course) the videos that addressed the coronavirus.

Demonetization is a major concern for many content creators who rely on content as a stable way to generate income. The problem is that many of them were already seeing the CPM (the cost per thousand views) drop in recent weeks, despite the increase in visits. In some cases, this drop has been up to 50%.

Now, their situation will be exacerbated by this decision, which places advertisers increasingly at the center of the strategy of the portal led by Susan Wojcicki. Which it does not necessarily mean that the decision will necessarily affect them.

A ‘fat brush’ tool

Christian Dankl, president of the online video advertising platform Precise.TV, explains on Digiday that there is a risk that “advertisers use these tools to block content that they think is not appropriate but in fact it is, which can affect campaign performance and cost YouTube creators a lot of money“

And it is that Integral Ad Science, the company that already manages tools for YouTube advertisers such as ‘brand suitability’ and contextual targeting of campaigns, and that is now one of the ‘partners’ of the new preventive blocking measure of the portal, use a technology that values ​​channels together, not video to video, which means that the theme of some videos can ‘contaminate’ the options to monetize all the others on the same channel.

Gleam Futures executive Chris Davis says YouTube “cannot rely solely on keywords, there must be a more contextual element to this, otherwise it will you’re in danger of losing some really brilliant creators that generate huge audiences“

