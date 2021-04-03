Google “Whitechapel”, more than a proprietary processor

The rumor that Google is developing its own processor for its devices goes back a long way, but it was especially last year that the river began to sound loud. Now, a new report reiterates everything that was known and adds a few more details, although in the absence of confirmation from the company, it is still only a possibility.

According to 9to5Google, a new report has appeared stating that the Internet giant will launch its first SoC in the fall, as the main component of what will be its flagship with Android, the Pixel 6. The code name of the project is sure to sound familiar. : Whitechapel; as does the name of the travel companion that those from Mountain View have sought for such a large company: Samsung.

It sounds familiar to you, because it is what has been counting for a long time, and if all the ‘accumulated’ is confirmed, we would not be talking only about a processor for Android devices, but also for Chromebook. As for the component itself, it would be connected to the Exynos chipset and would be being developed at Samsung Semiconductor, the large-scale systems integration division of the Asian company.

As part of the Whitechapel project several ‘nicknames’ are mentioned for this SoC, including: “GS101”, which the imagination points to as the first model of what will be Google Silicon (hence the “GS”); or “Slider” that would become the “shared platform for the first Whitechapel SoC”, linked in turn with other names, “Raven” and “Oriole”, which could be the code names of the next Pixel 6 and who you know if something else.

Of course, Google neither confirms nor denies, but the river has been sounding for a long time and seeing how manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei or Xiaomi are mounting it, but above all Apple, it would not be surprising if it carried water. Among other things, because the dominance of Qualcomm and its Snapdragon does not give rise to much more and the industry begins to offer long-awaited opportunities to open – and at the same time, close – the market.

Of Whitechapel it was said at the time that it would consist in a first iteration of a Octa-core 64-bit ARM SoC optimized for improved machine learning tasks and Google Assistant capabilities, though that remains to be seen. In addition, it seems to be clear since Whitechapel is nothing more than the nomenclature of a project that goes beyond a single chip.

In fact, this future GS101 would not be Gogle’s first processor as such, as the company already introduced the ‘Pixel Visual Core, a custom-designed SoC built into the Pixel 2 to enhance imaging capabilities and high dynamic range functions. HDR + of the phone ‘, which it renewed for the launch of the Pixel 4 with machine learning capabilities. But it would be a step never taken until now.