Computer threats remain the order of the day and despite the efforts made and the presence of different preventive software, malware remains a reality in the digital age. Application distribution platforms have an impressive library and until now it would require a titanic effort to review and regulate them, so some people have sought to take advantage of this by placing apps with Trojans, a fact that continues to generate problems on Google Play.

A report from Gamesindustry.biz revealed Avast’s recent warning to Google regarding the presence of 17 gaming apps that hide Trojans and are available on its distribution platform, Google Play. Since entering it and downloading a game that attracts attention is something common and simple, hackers have been able to take advantage of this detail by hiding malware from the HiddenAds family in applications that are estimated to have been downloaded 15 million times.

According to Avast, these applications are able to continue operating even when the user has removed them from their portable device and even when they are not, they usually hide the icon on the initial screen so as not to be noticed. Likewise, HiddenAds Trojans not only seek to flood the user experience with all kinds of ads, but also open the door to the arrival of threats that put their information at risk.

