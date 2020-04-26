Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Like any production process, the creation of video games is no stranger to the idea of ​​being able to do more with less by simplifying work so that not as many developers are required in a team to shape an ambitious project. Beyond what this may provoke in terms of debate, there is no denying that it is something that is thought and it was recently revealed that Google is working in that regard.

During an interview published in MCVUK magazine (via Wccftech), Erin Hoffman-John, director of research and technology development at Google STADIA, revealed that the North American company and its dedicated gaming division are working on a project that could change development. video game making the process easier. According to the directive, the project is called Project Chimera and in it a group of engineers and developers work with machine learning so that the creation of a video game can be simplified and is possible with a minimum number of creatives.

In this regard, Erin Hoffman-John pointed out that it all started with a series of questions to video game developers: “we take the risk that developers do not want to take. We have spoken externally with developers and asked them, what are the things that always have you wanted to do in a game but couldn’t? What are the things that you had to cut out of your games because you couldn’t do it fast enough or just didn’t have the processing power? “

Project Chimera would allow to make huge games with little staff

From this, the Project Chimera team developed a plan to work with machine learning and cut processes that duplicate or take a significant part of the investment. In that sense, the developer gave an example mentioning World of Warcraft: “What if a team of 14 people could make a game on the scale of World of Warcraft? That is an objective that would seem absurd to you, right? The thing about games like WoW is that they rely on a lot of repetitive and heavy content creation. Artists and writers are doing a lot of work, essentially duplicate, and that’s where a lot of the investment goes. you look at the amount of money that goes into making a game like World of Warcraft, it’s like 70% content and 30% or less code, although it’s a tremendous amount of code, it’s much more on the content side. “

According to Erin Hoffman-John, Project Chimera seeks to simplify the development of video games thanks to the fact that machine learning assimilates the content of a game until a time comes when it is capable of creating new content from all the references it obtained of the project.

