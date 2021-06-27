Google wants it to grow beyond the smartphone

It is clear that today, Android reigns indisputably in the smartphone market. Its main rival, iOS, will never overshadow it, rivals such as Windows Phone and Firefox OS came to nothing and ended up canceled, and others continue to fight to find their hole, a tremendously difficult bet, and that to this day it does not show us no rival capable of contesting the golden position of Google’s operating system.

Everything changes a bit, however, when we move from smartphones to other devicesAnd is that the power of Android, and its various flavors (make no mistake, it is called Wear or Wear OS, for us it will always be “Android for watches”). It is clear that Google’s plans go through creating an ecosystem of devices present in our day to day, from the watch to the car, managed by operating systems signed by the search engine company.

One of the key points for this is, without a doubt, that these operating systems have a good catalog of apps ready to be installed, and that allow you to get the most out of the device. However, at this point we find a whiting that bites its tail: developers do not create apps because there are few users, and potential new users are ultimately not such because there are hardly any apps for those devices. Android has a monstrous number of apps available, but beyond the smartphone, the list is substantially reduced.

In Google they are quite aware of this and, as we saw in the past Google I / O, devices beyond the smartphone are still a priority for them, and as we can read today in Engadget, they have decided to take another step, and a very interesting for developers, to encourage the creation of apps for other devices. And is that Google will cut its “bite” from 30% to 15% for developers who create their Android apps for various platforms.

Specifically, several categories have been created that, in turn, integrate various types of devices. Apps related to video should reach Android TV, Google TV and Google Cast, those for Audio Wear OS, Android Car, Android TV and Google Cast, and those for reading should reach tablets, foldables and Entertainment Space. As you can see, at least in the first instance Google has focused on content consumption apps.

Two other conditions for developers to be eligible for said 15% cut in Google’s share of the revenue generated by apps is that these have a minimum of 100,000 active monthly installations on Google Playas well as a good rating in the store. This obviously makes it quite a bit more difficult for smaller developers, but it will surely be quickly taken advantage of by audio and video streaming services, as well as book platforms like Kindle Unlimited and the like.

We are living in troubled times when it comes to app stores, with the trial between Apple and Epic Games, the EU investigation of Apple and Microsoft announced that in the new Microsoft Store developers will be able to monetize through third parties without having to give them or a penny. Now, with this step, Google tries to empower Android beyond smartphones, but also takes a further step in reviewing the costs that developers must assume in official stores, thus providing something more to talk about in this discussion that will undoubtedly continue over the next few months and next year.