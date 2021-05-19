Google turns to RSS again

Along its history, Google has tested a large number of services. A good part of them have prevailed over time (evolving, yes), while others have been lagging along the way. And in this regard the company is quite expeditious, more as the years go by. If something does not work in the terms that have been raised, the service is closed and its resources are dedicated to other purposes.

The clearest example of this can be found in social networks: Orkut, Google+, Shoelace (which did not even pass the testing phase), but also other very interesting services such as Google Wave, a kind of Messenger whose functions could grow with add-ons and many others, did not suffer the same fate as Photos, Maps, Translator and many others that we continue to use today on a regular basis.

Among those killed in combat, there is one that I especially remember, since its closure was for many people, including myself, a real blow. I speak, perhaps you remember, of Google Reader, an RSS feed reader with an excellent design, which worked like a charm, and which allowed even the most entropic of us to maintain a certain order between the sources we use to inform ourselves, and to be able to catch up at a quick glance. In my case it was a key work tool.

With the closing of Google Reader, the search engine company said goodbye to the world of RSS feeds, pushing users to try other services, among which, at the time, Feedly stood out for facilitating migration. I know there are other services, but since Reader closed its doors I have perpetuated myself in this one.

It seemed, as I say, that Google did not see it interesting to offer any solution for reading RSS feeds, but for some reason this seems to have changed. And it is that as we can read in the Chromium development blog, the company is beginning to test a system through which Chrome users will be able to start following RSS feeds directly from the browser. To this end, whenever they access a website with syndicated content via RSS, a “Follow” button will be displayed to add it to the user’s personal repository.

In this way, every time the user opens a new tab, in the same the latest posts will be displayed, arranged chronologically, from RSS feeds that you have added to your personal list. It is important to clarify that in this case a menu will not be offered to switch between the sources, as we do find in readers and services, that it will not be possible to organize them by groups or anything like that, but it will offer us a quick look at the Latest posts from our favorite media (we hope you’ll add us when this feature arrives).

It is true that the use of RSS seems to have declined somewhat in recent years, but I have the feeling that it is more a question of visibility than of tool exhaustion. That Google considers adding this function to Chrome already seems to me a clear indicator that its use should be above what we might think. And, what is even more important, that Google Chrome begins to have this function can translate into an increase in the use of RSS.

And personally, as a user of this content syndication system for many years, it is not just that this movement seems like a success to me, it is also that I believe that if it works well it can be the first step so that, over time, Google to give RSS a little more ground. It would be excellent news.