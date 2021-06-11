Google tries to change the look of the search engine according to what you are looking for

9 months later, Google retests the functionality of changing the search engine header according to what you are looking for.

The Google application ecosystem is complete and varied, but without a doubt one of the apps that we use the most in our day to day and that is most useful to us is its search engine, in which Google is now testing a new function that the appearance of it will change depending on what we are looking for.

This is how funds are tailored to the Google search engine

As we can read in the Search Engine Roundtable the user Saad AK (@ SaadAlikhan1994 on Twitter), who is part of the Google test group, has shared some screenshots in the social network of the blue bird with this medium in which it can be seen that the American giant is testing a new function that changes the appearance of the header of your search engine depending on what we are looking for.

As we can see in the images that accompany the tweet that we leave below these lines, if we write chips or Pizza In the Google search engine, the header will show us a photograph related to the search we are conducting.

Hi @rustybrick SIR, I am seeing the image of what I am searching for in the Google search bar’s background. It’s mostly happening with the food related queries (not all of it, though). It might be New. Pic.twitter.com/KQRiG0qzZu – Saad AK (@ SaadAlikhan1994) June 10, 2021

But this is not a new feature, since, 9 months ago, the American giant already tested this feature, but abandoned its development because it encountered problems such as showing, in some queries, some nudes or images not suitable for children under 13 years of age.

Now, Google is testing this feature again, although we do not know if the problem of images not suitable for children under 13 years has already been resolved or they are still working to fix it.

Be that as it may, in the event that this new feature finally reaches all users, it will be good news for all of us who use this tool on a daily basis because enhance and personalize the aesthetics of the headboard from the Google search application.

