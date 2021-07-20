Google trick so that nobody sees the pages you visit | Instagram

This time we will start the week with a new trick from Google so that no one can spy on the pages you visit, so if you are one of those who is very focused on your privacy, without a doubt this is for you.

It should be noted that this new tool It is now available in the search application for iO and will soon arrive on Android

Google has enabled a new function from Privacy in their accounts that allows users to establish verification mechanisms for the search history in their My Activity tab, so that it can only be accessed with the password.

It may interest you: Steps to schedule a message on WhatsApp Web

And it is thanks to this tool that the user will be able to use the Internet in a more intimate way without having to be aware of deleting the history or entering incognito mode when using the search engine.

In the case in which users have activated the option of Web Activity and Applications of their Google accounts, until now any user could use a synchronized device to access this section and see all the history.

Now, for users who activate the new Google option, accessing the My Activity section will require additional verification, such as entering the password or two-factor authentication.

It is worth mentioning that this new function is especially aimed at those Internet users who use shared devices.

Whether at work or at home, you may share a device and want to make sure other people who use it can’t access My Activity and check your search history.

Now, we’ve provided a way for you to provide additional protection for searches saved to your account, the company explains in a statement.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez dances wearing a flirty black swimsuit

Also, Google has recently added another new privacy option to its accounts that allows its users to delete searches made during the previous 15 minutes.

This function is already available in the Google search application for mobiles with Apple’s iOS operating system, and is expected to reach the ‘app’ for Android this year.

To use the tool, the user must open the Google application, then click on the icon that includes his account, located in the upper right corner, and look for the option ‘Search history’.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

And later once there you will have to ‘click’ on ‘Manage verification of my activity’ and then activate it.