Google transforms your Android mobile into a collaborative seismograph, it already works in Greece and New Zealand | Technology

Google wants to warn us before an earthquake takes place and it does so by turning your Android mobile into a seismograph that works thanks to the collaboration of users.

Earthquakes are a constant lurking danger, tectonic plates are in constant motion and it is something that cannot be avoided. Fortunately, technology provides us with tools capable of preventing us before they occur or helping us when it comes to acting.

Google is one of those companies that loves to innovate and create profits capable of making our lives better. Their latest bet has been to implement a seismic detection system using Android devices.

To achieve this they make use of smartphones, but more specifically make use of the accelerometer of the terminals. By accessing this instrument that is capable of measuring accelerations, what it does is detect the vibrations that have occurred in an earthquake and send this data to the Google seismic detection center.

The data that is sent is the following: the city where the smartphone is located and, therefore, the location. Although it does not include data such as the postal address or the street in which that vibration has been detected. This is important as this maintains the privacy of the users.

After receiving this data, what Google does is check that everything is correct, that it is not a false alarm and after making sure that everything is in order, it proceeds to send a warning signal to all Android devices that are in that area. This sign cannot be omitted and is mandatory, as it is supposed to prevent disasters and is therefore of vital importance.

This notification includes data on the magnitude of the earthquake and the distance at which it has occurred in order to be aware of aftershocks. What’s more, An action diagram is included in pictures and indicates the safest procedure to position yourself during an earthquake.

Google has tested this system in the United States and now it reaches two more countries which are Greece and New Zealand. It is true that Spain is not a tectonically active country, but it would not hurt to have this functionality from Google.