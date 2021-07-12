Google to face in court against EU antitrust fine – sources

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jul 12 (.) – Google will seek to overturn an unprecedented € 4.34 billion ($ 5.15 billion) antitrust fine from the EU in a five-day hearing in Europe’s second-highest court, people said. familiar with the matter.

In its 2018 decision, the European Commission said Google had used its popular Android mobile operating system to curb its rivals, an anti-competitive practice dating back to 2011.

Android, used by device manufacturers for free, is found on around 80% of the world’s smartphones. The case is the most important of the three that the EU has opened against Google due to the market power of Android. Google, a subsidiary of listed group Alphabet, has racked up more than € 8 billion in EU antitrust fines in the last decade.

The hearing will begin on September 27, the sources said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ..

The Luxembourg-based General Court said it could not confirm the hearing as the dates have not been made public for now. The five-day period is longer than average, but it is not unusual.

Google is backed by the Application Developers Alliance (ADA) and Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) lobby groups, Android device makers Gigaset Communications GmbH, and HMD Global Oy, which has the exclusive license to the Nokia brand for phones. , and Norwegian technology company Opera Software.

For its part, the Commission is supported by the European Consumers Organization (BEUC), the German publishing groups VDZ and BDZV, the Czech search engine Seznam, the lobby group FairSearch and the French search engine Qwant.

The case is called “T-604/18 Google against the European Commission”.

(1 dollar = 0.8422 euros)

