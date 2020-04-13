Google wants to raise $ 5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced over the weekend by the company.

For its part, the company will donate $ 2 million, of which one will come directly from the pocket of its director, Sundar Pichai.

As for the remaining amount, Google is working with the charitable organization GiveDirectly, which is partially funded by the organization Google.org, the philanthropic branch of the company.

In its entirety, Google.org seeks a sum to contribute a much larger sum to the fight against the new coronavirus worldwide.

According to the organization blog:

“We are committing $ 50 million to the global COVID-19 response, focusing on health and science, access to educational resources, and support for small businesses.”

Last Sunday, the company called on employees to join the cause and donate to the Bay Area COVID-19 fund, which has already raised almost 2.5 million dollars.

If the total of 5 million is reached, 5,000 families in the Bay Area will receive a cash payment of 1,000Although it is not entirely clear how the families that will receive the donations will be selected, but GiveDirectly assured that it will focus on the local postal codes that have been most affected by COVID-19.

Also, GiveDirectly says on its website that has consistently delivered 0.90 cents of every dollar donated to recipients in previous emergency responses. The rest amount will be used for transfer rates and fraud prevention.

.