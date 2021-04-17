Google, the other way to search for a job

The Internet has become the best tool to search for work. Either through specialized portals, such as LinkedIn or InfoJobs, through the pages of the companies in which we are interested, or even through the most popular social networks such as Facebook or Twitter. The Internet brings us closer to information and facilitates communicative exchange. You have built a cyberspace where everything is accessible with one click. But sometimes we can even get lost in the vastness of the network. Finding what we are looking for can be tricky.

The problem? There are too many channels. The job search on the Internet can be very diversified. Companies can choose to post their ads on LinkedIn, and not Job Talent, for example, which forces us to visit each and every one of the existing pages where jobs are offered. If we are in an active job search period, Google can help us. In the most used search engine in the world, with a market share of 92% and with 63,000 queries per second, now we can also find employment.

Also of interest:

Google aggregates job opportunities from around the web posted directly by employers or by job search sites. Photo: Getty Creative.

The idea is that Google show the offers of the associated employment websites, to be able to see them directly in the search results without having to enter the search engine itself. Google Jobs is a new module that the search engine began to implement in 2018 in Spain and Latin America and that has become the best ally of anyone who is in a job search process.

How does it work

This module is not permanent, and only appears when you search with certain specific words. The most interesting thing is that it adds the offers from other websites with which it has an agreement and displays them centrally. The most representative are LinkedIn, Jobandtalent, Tecnoempleo, StudentJob, Adecco, Opcionempleo, Hosteleo or Asempleo, but there are many more.

Read more

Keep in mind that Google it only performs the function of unifying the offers in the same place, but it does not allow you to register directly for the job offer that interests you, but rather redirects you to the website where the offer is published. In the case of job offers published on various websites, you can choose which one you want to register through.

To use this option you simply have to use the normal Google search bar, type the keyword of the position, for example, ‘Receptionist’ or ‘Accountant’, followed by the city that interests you. Automatically, in the first search results you will see job offers. If you click on ‘see more’, you enter the Google Job Offers interface.

Filter by categories

Once inside you can further refine the search by filtering by categories.

The types of sectors linked to the job offers that have appeared in the search will appear. This function is useful if you are interested in a specific area of ​​activity or sector, for example ‘Health’.

Taking advantage of the power and synergies with Google Maps, the google job offers search engine gives you the option of finding positions by the location close to the one you have previously defined.

You can also filter by publication date, by type of work, contractual relationship or type of working day.

Activate alerts

To make a search even more efficient and save time, Google has the option of adding alerts on topics of interest to us so that we are automatically notified of new indexed content via email.

So, if for example we are interested in finding a job as “financial director in Seville” we will create an alert with these same words. Every time something new is published on the web with this phrase, we will be the first to know. To configure this function we will have to go to Google alerts and simply write the text we want.

Simple and above all, useful.

The other side of the coin

IDNet News